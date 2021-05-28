50 and 1 Traits of Decisiveness

In this turbulent yet potentially transformative time marked by a global pandemic and urgent calls for racial justice and equity in society, we find it imperative to rethink the role of the university. We write as a group of women who participated in an experimental graduate anthropology course at the University of California, Riverside, with the explicit intention of breaking down traditional hierarchical structures of academia and knowledge production. In acknowledging that anthropology was founded on colonialism and still largely adheres to the pervasive image of the “the lone (male, white) ethnographer,” we find it necessary to reimagine graduate education as spaces of co-learning and feminist collaboration to decolonize our discipline (El Kotni et al. 2020). In this essay, we reflect on the co-creation of a graduate seminar in which we all—a professor and students of varying positions in their graduate education—took turns developing and teaching the course content. In offering our reflections, we also hope to ignite a broader conversation about collaborative teaching and that others will take up this task.