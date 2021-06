When it comes to how to ask for referrals, some of your best marketing sources are already in your office. I speak on stages all over the nation about retention and have built a very successful business around the concept and skill of building a high-retention practice. It is not very often that you will hear me speak about seeking new patients. This is because, to me, one of the biggest benefits of having a high-retention practice is that you know how to ask for referrals and you’re not dependent on new patients.