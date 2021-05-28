Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

FILM STUDY: Getting serious on offense

By Alec Sturm
netsdaily.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets won Game 1 of their first round series against the Celtics, their first playoff win in 771 days and ending an eight-game playoff losing streak. How they did it, though, was less than inspiring — especially on the offensive end. The Nets scored 104 points with an 111.8 offensive rating, which nets them the 49th percentile — just about average but no where near their record-setting offensive pace of the regular season. Brooklyn won Game 1 with stellar defense on Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum, bailing out a lackluster offensive performance.

www.netsdaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Bruce Brown
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Basketball#Isolation#Second Spectrum#Kd#Hall Of Fame#A M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAblackchronicle.com

Brooklyn Nets secure No. 2 seed as Kyrie Irving joins 50/40/90 club

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets secured the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with pizazz on Sunday night, completing one of the most impressive plays of the team’s season during their 123-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the final seconds of the first half, Blake Griffin intercepted...
NBABirmingham Star

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament.
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Jeff Green: Puts up 13 points in finale

Green recorded 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 22 minutes in Sunday's 123-109 win over the Cavaliers. Green provided his usual spark off the bench, which typically includes a flurry of three-point production. Green's minutes have taken a hit since the Nets are injury-free, but now that the Nets are healthy, they will probably see their share of lopsided games in the playoffs. Although he'll provide relief throughout many games, impending garbage time may inflate his totals in the coming weeks.
NBAchatsports.com

GLUE GUYS: Brooklyn Nets pre-play-in playoff thoughts

The Glue Guys pull apart the possible round one matchups: should the Nets want the Celtics or Wizards? Then TGG discuss how James Harden looked in his return, Nic Claxton’s playoff role and more. By the way Glue friends - we recorded this episode as we streamed live on YouTube....
NBAThe Ringer

Can the Nets Win a Title With Their Offense Alone?

Raja Bell and Logan Murdock of the Real Ones podcast are here to break down the top teams in the NBA and decide whether they are real or fake contenders. In Episode 1, we take a look at the Brooklyn Nets and discuss their high-powered offense, whether their defense will come alive in the playoffs, and why Jeff Green and Blake Griffin are players to keep your eyes on during the postseason.
NBANewsday

Blake Griffin has fit in seamlessly with Nets with his selfless play

The temptation is to say the Nets actually should have a "Big 4" that includes five-time all-NBA player Blake Griffin alongside the superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Instead, the 32-year-old Griffin has settled perfectly into a complementary role since signing with the Nets as a free agent in March.
NBAwamc.org

#SportsReport: Nets Top Cavaliers For No. 2 Seed In East; Hall Of Fame Names 2021 Class

Kevin Durant and the Nets have claimed the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 123-109 win over the Cavaliers. Durant fell two rebounds shy of a triple-double, providing 23 points and 13 assists in the Nets' fifth straight win. Kyrie Irving had 17 points for the Nets, who rested James Harden after he played the last two games following an 18-game injury absence.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Nets open playoffs as favorites over Lakers, Clippers

With the NBA playoff field nearly finalized, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites over the Lakers and Clippers. The Nets are +210 ahead of the defending champion Lakers (+500) and Clippers (+600), with the Los Angeles teams nearly even in the odds to win the Western Conference. The Lakers are...
NBAGolf Digest

The Brooklyn Globetrotters, er, Nets produced the play of the NBA season on Sunday

They save you should always save the best for last. Who said that? We have no idea. Why shouldn’t we take the best first in case we get hit by a car crossing the street before we get to the last? Also unclear. But it’s an adage the Brooklyn Nets took to heart on Sunday, unveiling perhaps the single best play of the NBA (regular) season on the final day of the NBA (regular) season. Check it out and then jump around a bunch.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAwcn247.com

Jazz win West...Play-in for Lakers...Nets No. 2 in East

UNDATED (AP) — The Utah Jazz have come away with the first overall seed in the NBA playoffs by finishing first in the Western Conference. Jordan Clarkson scored 33 points and the Jazz completed a 52-20 campaign by hammering the Kings, 121-99. Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR') added 13 points and 16 rebounds for Utah, which needed to win its final two games to hold off Phoenix for the top spot.
NBAnumberfire.com

Evan Fournier (knee) off Celtics' injury report for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics did not list Evan Fournier (knee) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Fournier, as well as most of the Celtics' top available players, sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but appears to be on track to suit up for tomorrow's contest against the Wizards.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Nets' playoff picture following the win over the Cavaliers

The NBA’s new play-in tournament is set to begin this week with the regular season in the books. Four teams from each conference have chance to occupy the final two playoff slots for the first round in their respective conference – and means that the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds could potentially be sent home early. How does the NBA’s new playoff system work, and which teams are the Brooklyn Nets projected to face? We’ve got you covered.
NBACelticsBlog

Low Seeding Doesn’t Bode Well For Celtics’ Playoff Future

Let’s face it, things grow gloomier by the day when it comes to the playoff prospects of the Boston Celtics. A year removed from an impressive playoff upset of the reigning champion Toronto Raptors and a run to the Eastern Conference final last year in the NBA bubble, the luck of the Irish appears to have run out of the Celtics this season. This season, Boston’s bubble has clearly burst.
NBANBC Sports

Ainge shares fitting shout-out for new Celtics in Hall of Fame

The Boston Celtics were well-represented in Springfield this weekend. The 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame class was revealed Sunday and includes forward Paul Pierce, NBA icon Bill Russell (as a coach) and NBC Sports Boston play-by-play man Mike Gorman, who received the 2021 Curt Gowdy Award for excellence in broadcasting.