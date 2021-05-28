FILM STUDY: Getting serious on offense
The Brooklyn Nets won Game 1 of their first round series against the Celtics, their first playoff win in 771 days and ending an eight-game playoff losing streak. How they did it, though, was less than inspiring — especially on the offensive end. The Nets scored 104 points with an 111.8 offensive rating, which nets them the 49th percentile — just about average but no where near their record-setting offensive pace of the regular season. Brooklyn won Game 1 with stellar defense on Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum, bailing out a lackluster offensive performance.www.netsdaily.com