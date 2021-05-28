Recruiters, Hiring Managers: It’s Time to Put Your Money Where Your #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth Hashtag Is

As the Chairman and founder of one of the top commercial real estate firms in Southern Florida, I have plenty of experience thinking, sometimes agonizing, over the worst case scenario. I care about the success of the company and its employees, so how could I not inevitably worry about losing them? Downside risk is always on my mind and an often forgotten part of every investment analysis. However, what I’ve come to realize since founding Terranova Corporation in 1980, is that fear can be a gift or a curse, depending on its framing. When framed as the enemy, fear can easily take the driver’s seat without us even knowing, leaving us clinging to whatever security we can find. In an industry that changes as much as real estate, this isn’t an option. Had I taken this approach, I would still be playing a losing game trying to make the highly sought after 80s unanchored strip mall aesthetic work. And, I’d likely not be where I am today.