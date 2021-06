I’ll be the first to admit that my body retains a lot of fluid—things like the environment, foods, and more contribute to it, which is why lymphatic drainage massages are a necessity for me. Sometimes I’ll do them at home, but I prefer to have them done in the office by a professional as I find the results are much stronger that way. They completely change my mindset (the build-up is an insecurity of mine) and have helped me feel better overall.