Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Three Keys for Manchester City to Win the Champions League Final

By Saul Garcia
SB Nation
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City v Chelsea kicks off in under a day and the whole city supporters of the club could not be more excited. A match featuring plenty of storylines from players, the coaches and it being an all English affair. The talking points are fun and now we get to the meat of the discussion.

bitterandblue.sbnation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Everton#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City ace Mahrez: Can I win the Ballon d'Or?

Manchester City ace Riyad Mahrez admits the Ballon d'Or is now beyond him. Despite the Algeria international enjoying career best form this season, the 30 year-old concedes the game's top prize is out of reach. He told RMC: "I wouldn't go that far. "Now I am focused on the Champions...
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Report: Harry Kane requests to leave Tottenham

The day Tottenham fans have been dreading has arrived, as Harry Kane has reportedly told the north London club he wants to leave this summer. Kane, 27, has been at Tottenham his entire career after coming through their academy and spending plenty of stints out on loan. The England national...
SoccerBBC

Megan Campbell: Manchester City defender to leave club in June

Manchester City defender Megan Campbell will leave the Women's Super League club when her contract expires in June. The 27-year-old joined City in 2016 and helped the club win a domestic treble before signing a contract extension with the club the following year. A Republic of Ireland international, she also...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Man City winger Mahrez: I want to finish my career here

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez wants to finish his career at the club. The Algerian took some time to find his feet at the club after joining from Leicester City, but is now an integral part of Pep Guardiola's attack. Mahrez and City were recently crowned Premier League champions, and...
Diamond Bar, CATire Business

Nexen Tire congratulates partner Man City on Premier League title

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. — Nexen Tire Corp. armed itself with the right team during this year's Premier League season. The tire maker's long-term partner, Manchester City Football Club, recently won the Premier League title for the fifth time in the past decade. Nexen has been a partner of Man City...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Kevin De Bruyne closes in on a Manchester City return

Kevin De Bruyne could return for Manchester City’s final two Premier League games of the season with less than two weeks to go to the Champions League final. De Bruyne has missed City’s last two games with a muscle injury, giving City a scare ahead of the meeting with Chelsea in Porto on May 29.
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

What Ruben Dias Has Said About His Man City Teammates and Pep Guardiola

Dias has had an enormous impact on Manchester City’s performance this season, proving to be worth every penny of his €68 million move from Benfica last summer. Hardly has a player had such an immensely transformative effect on a football team, that too in his first season with the club. An old-school centre back, perfectly suited for modern-day football, Dias exudes confidence on the pitch along with his well-thought and exceptionally well-calculated tackles.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Best Bets for Tuesday's Premier League Action

It was a weekend that saw Leicester upset Chelsea to win the FA Cup and West Brom come oh so close to dashing Liverpool’s Champions League hopes. Now we all get a day to collectively exhale before the Premier League gets back up and running for two days of midweek action.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

FA Cup final and Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend

1) Top down, Leicester’s glory down to togetherness. Of all of the post-match scenes, as the emotion ran wild through the Leicester ranks, was anything more touching than when the club’s chairman, Top Srivaddhanaprabha, was led onto the Wembley pitch by Kasper Schmeichel to be presented with the FA Cup? Bouncing up and down with the players, Srivaddhanaprabha could savour a dream-come-true moment and the poignancy was obvious, given the tragic death in 2018 of his father andthen Leicester owner, Vichai. What shone through was the connection that Srivaddhanaprabha has with the manager, Brendan Rodgers, and the squad. It was easy to envy for supporters of plenty of other clubs, and a powerful force that played its part in Leicester’s victory. The Top down togetherness helps make Leicester a destination club. Thefinal was historic for Leicester but the sense that the journey will continue is inexorable. David Hytner.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester City preparing a bid for Portuguese wonderkid

The position of left-back has always caused Manchester City and Pep Guardiola problems in the recent past. This season was no different. Benjamin Mendy was supposed to be a regular starter in the City XI but constant injuries coupled with poor form has meant a lot of instability on the left defensive flank.