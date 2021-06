As someone who spends all day staring at screens for work and all night scrolling through social media before hitting the hay, I'm not exactly setting myself up to have the best sleep ever. Sure, I can doze off pretty easily once I put my phone down and commit to shutting my eyes, but I never have that sleepy, drowsy feeling wash over me before I crawl into bed, and it's kind of disappointing. But during one of my late night TikTok scrolls, I came across an easy-to-follow hack that promised to help make my sleepy dreams come true: lettuce water.