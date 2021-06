As per Cheryl Pruitt the relationship between education and the economy can help explain why certain employees, firms, and economies thrive while others struggle. Cheryl Pruitt mentioned the pay rate is put under downward pressure as the labor supply grows. Why do those who have a college diploma earn so much more than those who don’t? Wages frequently decline when employers’ demand for workers does not keep up with the labor supply. Employees in industries with minimal barriers to entry for new employees those with occupations that don’t require a degree or any specialized training are particularly harmed by an excess supply of labor according to Cheryl Pruitt. In contrast, sectors that demand more knowledge and training tend to offer greater earnings. The higher salary is owing to a limited labor supply capable of functioning in certain industries, as well as the large expense of necessary education and training.