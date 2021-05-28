Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Create a ripple effect. Why more women should mentor others.

By Mimi Lee
Thrive Global
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen was the last time you took a pause to reflect on all the people who have made an impact on your career and life journey? Some of these people have had a significant influence while others made their mark in smaller ways, but at important moments that mattered. These are members of your “personal advisory board” – a combination of people that have served as supporters that have advocated for you, mentors who have provided counsel, and the advisors and coaches who have motivated and sometimes challenged your thinking.

thriveglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Men#Mentoring#Startup#Role Models#Meiava Elevate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Why Strong Women And Narcissists Attract Each Other

It is a common misconception that narcissists only look for emotionally dependent partners. What appears to be an overabundance of self-assurance in a narcissist, is a protective wall, blocking insecurity and lack of self-confidence. Narcissists often feel safe with strong partners as they have always struggled with a consistent parent...
prweek.com

Women in PR/PRWeek Mentoring Programme – entry deadline extended

Now in its eighth year, the scheme is intended to empower women to climb the PR ladder and take prominent leadership roles within the industry. The programme lasts for 12 months, starting in August 2021. It involves a minimum of six mentoring sessions, plus ad hoc, discretionary support. This year’s...
Musicthebrag.com

Applications are open for the AIR Women in Music Mentor program

Get the latest music industry news, insights, and updates straight to your inbox. The Australian Independent Labels Association (AIR) is taking applications for its second annual Women in Music Mentor Program. The Women in Music Mentor program is a four-year nationwide training and mentoring initiative aimed at empowering women in...
Thrive Global

Why Everyone Needs a Board of Mentors

Many working professionals have many mentors over the course of their careers. Such mentors may be known as a board of mentors or acting as part of your personal advisory board. What is a Board of Mentors?. What does it mean to have a board of mentors in your professional...
Career Development & AdviceAccountingWEB

Women in Advisory: How to Increase Your Confidence

The research is clear: Despite there being little difference between male and female accounting professionals in terms of skills and capabilities, women tend to be far less confident than men. However, a key component in successfully offering advisory services is being confident in yourself. Sandra Wiley of Boomer Consulting offers valuable tips for women to build themselves up.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Why we need to hear more voices on what work should look like post-COVID

For many of us, the COVID-19 pandemic led to an unprecedented shift towards full-time working at home. The suddenness and scale of this shift saw it being referred to it as a "mass experiment". But the real experimentation is still to come. The systems and processes that were rapidly improvised to work around COVID restrictions were not designed for a post-pandemic world of hybrid (or blended) working that incorporates aspects of working remotely.
Family RelationshipsKSBW.com

Why more single women are adopting children on their own

Adopting a child as a single parent has become more common and widely accepted over the last decade. Studies show single parents interested in adopting a child has slowly continued to increase since the 1970s. Experts say as more women delay marriage to establish their careers, they're feeling more empowered to start a family on their own.
CharitiesThrive Global

Creating an Effective Philanthropic Mission Statement: Key Tips

Philanthropic mission statements are essential for any organization or person who wants to develop a coherent charitable giving plan. These mission statements help clarify their approaches to philanthropy. These are some of the key tips to creating a philanthropic mission statement that enables people to effectively hone their giving strategy.
Republic

Letter: BCSC should be applauded for mentoring program

From: Adam Reuter, Ann Herron, Chris Kevitt, Cindy Allen Stuckey, Jennifer Schall, Kathleen Leason, Lesley Reuter, Linda Iwamuro, Liz Nolan Greven, Melissa Rittenhouse. We, the Racial Justice Team of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbus, Indiana (UUCCI), are writing in response to a recent letter opposing a new mentoring program developed through collaboration between the local NAACP and the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC).
gsu.edu

Uniquely Designed Research Reveals Resilience Among LGBTQ+ Individuals During the Pandemic

ATLANTA—When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Kristie Seelman saw an opportunity to empirically counter a false narrative about LGBTQ+ individuals many consider “at risk.” New research could document their resiliency and strength. Elizabeth Mynatt, a Regents’ Professor in Georgia Tech’s College of Computing and executive director of its Institute for People...
Women's Healthunwomen.org

Why women should be at the forefront of world’s sustainable Covid-19 recovery

Authors: Mohammad Naciri, Dechen Tsering and Åsa Hedén. With Covid-19’s devastating effects on our lives and livelihoods, it has been easy to overlook its impacts on the natural environment. Mountains of personal protective equipment have piled up in landfills. Other plastic waste has proliferated with our changes in lifestyle. Much of it has floated out to sea.
Relationship Advicewordonfire.org

The Wise Mentors and Why You and I Need Them

When I started my teaching career, I had many ideas about how I would make theological topics relevant and memorable in the lives of my students. Unfortunately, some of those ideas, if implemented, would have probably been remembered by my students as the silliest experiences of their lives, either making me a legend or spelling the end of my teaching career. I knew I had a slight tendency to be silly, but I justified it by throwing caution to the wind and telling myself, “Even if my lessons are silly and stupid, at least the students will remember them.” Thank goodness I had an older, wiser mentor/colleague who bluntly told me to drop most of my ideas. Fortunately, I mostly heeded his advice.
Charitiesfuturefundraisingnow.com

7 secrets for creating more effective fundraising

Here's some good stuff from Clairification, at Secrets to Inspire Action on Your Nonprofit Appeal:. Know Your Message. "It's time for the Summer Appeal" is not fundraising. "Kids here in the community are going hungry" -- that's fundraising. Make sure you present would-be donors with a problem they care about and a solution they can envision being part of.
Societymit.edu

From startup to C-suite, how female leaders fight gender bias

In June 2020 Ideas Made to Matter launched The Bias Cut, a women’s leadership series profiling the career paths and creative problem-solving of MIT Sloan alumnae. What we learned from these women is that no matter the industry or professional milestone, all of them faced some type of gender bias, harassment, and opposition to their management styles.
facilityexecutive.com

Workplace Culture Is Paramount As Employees Return To The Office

As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll out and we begin to lean forward from pandemic life, workers are starting to return to the office. According to Big Four consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, by July 2021, 75 percent of managers anticipate at least half of their employees will return to their desks. This compares to 61 percent of staff who plan to return to the office at least half of the time by July.
Lincoln Journal Star

Editorial, 6/16: Librarian change would have a ripple effect

School librarians have always done more than read to students and track down overdue-book violators. Even before the age of computers, librarians were often the folks charged with teaching us how to learn, how to find -- amid tens of thousands of books, periodicals and filmstrips -- what we needed for an assignment or research paper.