You must be the change you wish to see in the world. Mahatma Gandhi. A passionate youth, ready to take on the world, once said, “Lord, give me the strength to change the world.” At middle age he realized he hadn’t transformed the world, or even a single soul, and he changed his prayer to “God, give me the grace to change all those who come in contact with me and I shall be happy.” But then as an old man, he realized how foolish he had been, and his one prayer became “Lord give me the blessings to transform myself. If this had been my prayer from the beginning, I would not have wasted my life.” When you realize the difficulty in transforming your own life, then you understand the challenge in attempting to change another’s.