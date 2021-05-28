Smashing Shame

Cancel
By Chelsea Luebbert
Thrive Global
“Look Mister, there are some rules you need to follow. First of all, keep him out of the light, he hates bright light, especially sunlight, it’ll kill him”- Gremlins. There is a tiny shame gremlin that resides within us all; that little, creepy voice that whispers “You aren’t good enough. You’ll never get that job. No one likes you, because you are bad.” Brene Brown, my social work prophet, describes shame in this way. It’s kind of funny, because growing up my favorite movie to rent from Blockbuster every weekend was Gremlins (probably tells you a lot about me, and you’re absolutely spot on). I decided to get to know my shame gremlin, and know him well. So well, in fact, that I decided to name him Seamus.

