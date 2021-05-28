Making Connections on Shabbat During COVID-19
Now that spring has sprung and vaccines have blossomed, we are all starting to look back at 2020 and the first half of 2021 realizing that not all that came out of the Covid-19 pandemic was bad. Really? A pandemic and I can say there was some good that occurred because of Covid??? This is not to diminish the horrible loss of lives and those who suffered because of Covid. We wept with friends and all suffered as we read the numbers and statistics daily. Those statistics were friends and relatives and strangers. We will continue to mourn their deaths and pray for complete recoveries for those still experiencing long-term symptoms.thriveglobal.com