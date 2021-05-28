Making Connections on Shabbat During COVID-19

The pandemic has kept our guild shut down since February 2020. As an executive, we have met once in person (socially distanced) and once via Zoom. In March 2021 we started a monthly Zoom Show and Share with our members and it became apparent our members were craving for some interaction with others. Each last Monday of the month we host a Zoom meeting open to the public to see what everyone has been up to. The link is posted on our webpage http://www.saultquilts.com, Facebook http://www.facebook.com/StitchesFromTheHeartQuiltGuild page and in our monthly newsletter. Come and introduce yourself! We will take the summer off and will resume, if not yet safe to meet in person, in September.