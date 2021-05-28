“The Fierce Female Financier” Gian Saunders and “Money Doctor” Brett Pipkin Share Their Keys to Building Healthy Relationships

We live in a world where people strive for perfection. In my opinion, the journey to networking and developing a good rapport with others is halfway done when you build better relationships with your teachers. It may sound a bit pointless to some, but working on these relationships enhances your social skills, and students tend to be more engaged in their learning. But how can you do so? How do you make a good impression in front of your teachers? Does it mean you must behave like a teacher's pet? Let’s take a look at how to build better relationships with your teachers and why it’s important.