“Chewy, say hi to your friends!” a young woman croons, holding the paw of a sweater-clad Yorkie and waving. “Hi, Stella!” a little girl yells back, and suddenly we’re in a simulacrum of that Zoom call that dominated our 2020 (and still does), a series of Brady Bunch boxes on our devices containing the faces of our friends and family members. But this video chat is different: It’s dedicated to our pets. There’s a pug and a doodle and a cat and a hedgehog and more, demanding attention and bringing joy to their owners, who delight in sharing their antics. Toward the end another young woman says, “I’m really glad I could see all of y’all,” and a man says, “This is fun,” and probably, if you Zoomed throughout the pandemic, this was the best it could possibly get.