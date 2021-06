Learn the power of leveraging your strengths- You benefit nothing from the strengths you identify but do not apply but identifying them doesn’t always mean you are the one to apply them. Sometimes as a leader, you are meant to teach your strengths to show others how to leverage them. Remember leadership isn’t about you, it about putting the needs of others first and bringing out the best in them so when you have someone on your team that has an area of opportunity and can benefit from learning your strength, teach them and allow them to sore.