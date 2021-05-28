Cancel
Quick Note Diary Daudi Kabaka #Kenya

By Lauren Kaye Clark
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is the configuration for such a turn? A twist. A passionate number of moving the body to embody those hidden shapes laying in the Universe. When shapes and manipulations of the body are performed through music, how is one embodying the hidden artistry of Universal speculation? How does it embody the very treasure of dance, music, and its correlation to visual artistry?

Quick Note Poetry: Achieng Abura #Kenya

Beliefs of life. Blossoms of flowery fruits! Blossoms of apple trees; stuck deeply in the root. Believing in beauty of holistic trees! Gentle nature of tenderness, shuffled in life’s re-bloom. I believe for erases of pain. I believe for Yahweh’s will to move again! I believe in restoration’s reborn, anew. I believe for love’s healing fruit! Believe! Believe! Believe. Believe.
Quick Note Poetry: Uzi Hitman

Scents of serenity. Breaths of new! Resting in wellness, finding comfort in you! Peace is a treasure; a gentle bird to restore. Singing in tune with peace, brings comfort for more! More breaths. Much life. The journey to fight. Finding serenity in harmony-a delicate hue. For, in singing a peaceful wellness, I give love unto you!
Quick Note Poetry: Willie P. Bennett #Canada

Strings of note play music in my eyes. Through your eyes. Within our eyes! What lays in truth’s timing, when I look into your eyes? Musical sweetness takes me by surprise. Beauty awaits me, from the look of your tune. Your intimate tune, which keeps me, in bloom! What is the shaping and awakening, in your eyes? I saw the sound and heard the sight. So, perform the tune, in how it colors, within your eyes. Paint the tune, with a gentle hue. And when you’re done, I’ll be next to you.
Quick Note Poetry: S.P. Balasubrahmanyam #India

Poetic sonnets of love! Mirrors of breath’s gaze! A poetic tune, for memory. Your reflections are gazing back to me. Things are not as they may seem. For vision is complicated-it seems!. Swim in these visions of mirrors; for I see them coming, through! For, even when standing adjacent, I...
Disney Voice Over Diaries: Rachel Attas

I loved the Motherly vibe of the character, known as “Mrs. Potts!” Loved how tender she was with “Chip,” and how she served her role as a caretaker, for the other characters living, in the castle. I loved it, all! There was such a vivacious and lively personality about her. Bubbly and demonstrating that life doesn’t get boring, simply because one gets old. I always loved that about her.
Quick Note Poetry: Paul Kantner

Glitters of Heaven, the stars are out, tonight! A blessed occurrence for what is about. The sparkles are serene; flickering their many dances, throughout Blackness’ decor. The stars are out tonight; drifting through time’s fashionable praise. A wellness, so intriguing, with drifts of gentle haze. Lingering through all awakening, the tenderness of trees. Moved to propel all glaciers of nightly breeze. The stars are out tonight. The stars are out tonight!
Quick Note Poetry: Arik Einstein

Flow me sweetly. Water me ashore. I want to see you in San Francisco. No one else and nothing more. The water’s out there are calling. Don’t deny these words, they are true. Just know that in San Francisco, I declare my love, to you! Whisper the gentle treasure. Kiss it in my ear. Sing your poetic melody, in Franciscan atmosphere! I remember an ancient teaching-one I know so very well. It speaks on the artistry of love-one that time, will tell!
Quick Note Poetry: Ruma Guha Thakurta #India

Blow through winds of Indian decor. Blow through the depth of her musical soil. Hear the precious timber for her melodic hue. Just listen very closely, and you will, hear! Indian whispers reign true, through the atmosphere! Reigning true, while bringing pleasantries, through foreign ears. Breathe through! Breathe through! Breathe through into that sweet atmosphere!
Diary of a Young Naturalist

From sixteen-year-old Dara McAnulty, a globally renowned figure in the youth climate activist movement, comes a memoir about loving the natural world and fighting to save it. [McAnulty's] prose is both spirited and spiritual, performing an intensive phenomenological survey of the wildlife around his home, bringing the reader into deep, occasionally uncomfortably close communion with the insects, plants and, above all, the birds of Northern Ireland ... Any concerns I had about McAnulty’s book were dissolved by the first few pages of careful, lyrical, closely observed nature writing. McAnulty admits halfway through the book that he doesn’t 'have a joy filter' and the depth of his feeling illuminates every page of this miraculous memoir. It’s a book that succeeds in describing the deep and complex pleasure of immersion in nature ... I was reminded repeatedly while reading Diary of a Young Naturalist of the work of the great WH Hudson – a brilliant and eccentric nature writer who lived and wrote with the same deep and authentic sense of emotional engagement with nature as McAnulty ... McAnulty describes his family as 'close as otters', and the portrait he draws of loving, enlightened, unconventional parents raising three neurodivergent children on a diet of poetry, punk and puffins is profoundly moving ... McAnulty is fiercely attuned to his own moods, and at a time when we’re increasingly aware of the health benefits of the outdoors, his ability to medicate with nature strikes a powerful chord: my head is pretty hectic most of the time, and watching daphnia, beetles, pond skaters and dragonfly nymphs is a medicine for this overactive brain. A few hours reading this intimate, sensitive, deeply felt memoir had the same effect on me, lifting my spirits and giving me a great deal of hope for the future, simply that young people like Dara McAnulty are alive and writing in the world.
Monday Wellness Dreams: Ayub Ogada

Dreams come through different lenses! In fact, they press on through different trials and tribulations. Dreams are also a method, for how the Creator speaks to us. Dreams press us through; granting us the capability to bring the fictional world, into reality’s domain. Dreams inspire a wonder, in us all! That’s the nature of dreams! When things don’t look too well, in the Real World, we can always align to the awakening passion of, dreams!
Quick Note Poetry: Tony Martin

La vie en rose! Secrets of the delicate rose. Dressed in the nectar of Earthly perfumes. Layered in the tenderness of beauty’s adoration, anew. Love finds her and he finds you. Serenity of treasures to restore, a gentle whisper, and nothing more. Take me in to what is true, for in your comforts I feel, anew. La vie en rose. La vie en rose.
Daily Joke: A Shepherd Was Herding His Flock in a Remote Pasture

A shepherd was herding his flock when a BMW driver approached him. A conversation ensued between the duo, and the details of their discussion were surprising. A shepherd was tending to his flock in a remote pasture when unexpectedly, a brand new BMW X5 came out of a dust cloud and moved in his direction.
Quick Quotes

--- "No matter how much money you make, you always need an extra $40 a week. I'm sure it was Einstein who first stated: Exp- ense equals salary plus forty bucks." -Jeffrey Jena. --- "I fell in love once, and I thought she fell in love with me too. Are...
Forgiveness Thursday: Peter Kaberere #Kenya

Forgiveness is one of the bounties of wholeness! For the most part, there is a sacred healing; a blessed release occurs in knowing the value of surrender! For in this bounty of beauty and wellness, forgiveness in an art, in letting go! Let’s make it very clear. We are not translating forgiveness as the neglect of justice! One can still surrender to the very meaning of forgiveness, while also seeking out the blessed tenderness of, justice! That’s just how it has to be. Forgiveness makes it possible for our own healing! Let’s keep it real! It can be rather toxic, and draining, when holding onto something for so long. Allowing it to take up space internally, and not releasing externally, creates unnecessary tension! That’s real! And yes, real will be repeated continuously, throughout a number of articles, being presented.
Quick draw

Urban sketching is more than an art form — it’s a movement. Charlotte’s Mike Daikubara shares how his creative pursuit became a passion. While ever-present cell phones capture the rarest — and sometimes the most mundane — of life’s moments, urban sketcher Mike Daikubara prefers a more conventional medium. When he wants to record a scene that catches his fancy, Daikubara pulls out a slim sketch pad, a fine-tipped pen and a tiny tray of watercolors.
Quick Fix: Opera-inspired pasta hits a high note

Taste the flavors of Sicily in this traditional Sicilian dish. Eggplant gives a meaty-like texture to this vegetarian dinner. The recipe originated in Catania on the Eastern coast of Sicily and is named after the opera "Norma," which was composed by Sicilian Vincenzo Bellini. Support local journalism reporting on your...
Five Incredible Destinations in Kenya

Kenya is a country so full of varied landscapes and cultural worlds that it’s not easy to decide what to include in an itinerary. Below is a list of five destinations that should definitely be included in any adventurous traveler’s bucket list.
Victory Thursday: Achieng Abura #Kenya

Victory is often the rationale for overcoming any battle. We see it in the atmosphere. We smell the bounties of victory in the air. It feels grand and surreal, in how we are able to overcome any battle; especially, when it is a tedious, and strenuous one. Whatever our challenges may be. Remember, that each and every footprint gets us closer to the sweetest treasure, in the overcoming!
My Pandemic Family Diary

VOA Connect Episode 177 - VOA Connect reporter Gabrielle Weiss turns the camera on her own family during the pandemic and creates a video diary. Navigating quarantine, remote schooling, and traveling cross country to Alaska with her husband, two children...and a cat. Additional camera/drone: Rafael de la Uz.
Country diary: a nest busy with housekeeping ants

Had I stood this close to the wood ants’ nest on one of last spring’s warm days, some aggressive defenders would already be climbing my trousers and biting me. Their domed nest, thatched with Sitka spruce needles, stretches for over six feet down the bank beside the forest trail. Had this been a hot summer afternoon, the seething crowd of workers on its peak would resemble boiling black volcanic lava, trickling down the slope as they set out on foraging expeditions.