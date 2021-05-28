A random act of kindness leads to friendship

A few weeks ago I was doing my shopping at ALDI when I came across this nice group of women. They were putting quarters into the carts to hand them out to customers and also hand out tote bags. They said they were from Gilead church and were doing random acts of kindness. Can I tell you that made my whole day! Many years ago my sister was in a park and found a bottle of bubbles with a note written on it. The note stated that this was a random act of kindness in honor of a loved one who passed away. My mother passed away many years ago, and this one small gesture started a whole new tradition. Every year on my mother‘s birthday or anniversary of her death I do a random act of kindness. You don’t need a reason to do an act of kindness, but it sure is fulfilling. Here are some ideas for acts of kindness: