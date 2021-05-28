FOZZY DROP UNPRECEDENTED NEW VIDEO FOR “SANE”

20020 is a hip hop trio composed of three “brothas” from different parts of Illinois. Dario (Cartay) of Joliet, IL jumped into music at the young age of 10. Earl (Eazzy) of Chicago, IL has always had a love for music and basketball. Roger (Rogy) of Bolingbrook, IL began his musical journey during his teen years. At the young age of 20 and with a clear vision of where they wanted their musical careers to go, the group developed the stage name 2020.