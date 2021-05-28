Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

FOZZY DROP UNPRECEDENTED NEW VIDEO FOR “SANE”

By Side Stage Magazine
sidestagemagazine.com
 18 days ago

Powerhouse rockers FOZZY drop their breathtaking, unprecedented music video for “SANE”, filmed on the longest wooden rollercoaster on the planet today!! Get a first-hand view of the madness as the band literally defies gravity, by reaching top speeds of 70 mph and terrifying drops of 154 feet! It’s an edgy, heart-stopping thrill ride that represents both the power and physicality of FOZZY’s music, along with the bombastic nature and “who gives a shit” attitude of their live show. Watch the music video for “SANE” HERE and purchase/stream the track HERE.

www.sidestagemagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Capone
Person
Chris Jericho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fozzy#Music Video#Sports Arenas#Rock Band#Fozzy#Modern Rock Radio#Gold Record#Sirius Xm#Octane Channel#Rock Radio Chart#The Tnt Network#Newport Music Hall#Apollo Theater#Hmac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
Chicago, ILhiphopsince1987.com

Chicago’s 2020 Drops New Video, “Feels”

20020 is a hip hop trio composed of three “brothas” from different parts of Illinois. Dario (Cartay) of Joliet, IL jumped into music at the young age of 10. Earl (Eazzy) of Chicago, IL has always had a love for music and basketball. Roger (Rogy) of Bolingbrook, IL began his musical journey during his teen years. At the young age of 20 and with a clear vision of where they wanted their musical careers to go, the group developed the stage name 2020.
NFLBLABBERMOUTH.NET

NONPOINT Drops Music Video For New Single 'Ruthless'

NONPOINT's music video for "Ruthless", the recently released title track off the band's upcoming EP, can be seen below. The single was made available through the group own label 361 Degrees Records LLC and was this year's featured track on AEW's "Blood And Guts" on TNT. The team at 361...
Georgia StatePosted by
rolling out

Why Rick Ross cuts his own grass on Georgia estate

Rick Ross has garnered millions since his 2006 breakout single “Hustlin’ ” and his wealth continues to grow, but that doesn’t mean the Miami rapper won’t do his own chores. In a recent interview with Forbes, The Boss revealed that he still cuts his own grass (sometimes) on his 235-plus-acre estate in Fayetteville, Georgia.