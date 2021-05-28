FOZZY DROP UNPRECEDENTED NEW VIDEO FOR “SANE”
Powerhouse rockers FOZZY drop their breathtaking, unprecedented music video for "SANE", filmed on the longest wooden rollercoaster on the planet today!! Get a first-hand view of the madness as the band literally defies gravity, by reaching top speeds of 70 mph and terrifying drops of 154 feet! It's an edgy, heart-stopping thrill ride that represents both the power and physicality of FOZZY's music, along with the bombastic nature and "who gives a shit" attitude of their live show.