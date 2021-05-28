Cancel
Queen Greatest Hits To Be Re-Released In New Formats On July 2

By Side Stage Magazine
sidestagemagazine.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Greatest Hits To Be Re-Released In New Formats July2. Collector’s Edition CD With Exclusive Slipcase Cover & Cassette. Hitting a jaw-dropping 439 weeks, and counting, on the Billboard 200 – currently sitting at #21 on the prestigious US chart – and already wearing the crown as the UK’s biggest selling album of all time, achieving the third longest chart run on the UK Official Charts, Queen’s 1981 Greatest Hits collection is getting a limited edition makeover to mark not only the band’s historic 50th landmark, but also the album’s 40th anniversary.

