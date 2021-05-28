Queen Greatest Hits To Be Re-Released In New Formats On July 2

AS AMERICA CELEBRATES NEW FREEDOM TO HAVE FUN AGAIN!. Silicon Valley, California - - - June 2, 2021 —- Michael-John Toste just released a new hit single, along with a new music video, filmed in Santa Cruz, California, where the Beach Boys once recorded a song also highlighting the fun spot for summer fun. The song "Gimme' the Summer" LISTEN TO SONG HERE is number 1 on the charts with MTV-USA.com and MTVrock.com and artist of the month on MTVrock. Michael-John has, also recorded a new solo album 'Phenomenon,' featuring GRAMMY Award winners: Deniece Williams, Bobby Kimball of Toto, and Larry Dunn from Earth, Wind & Fire. Michael-John website- Michael-John Toste was the lead vocalist with the concept themed rock group the All Sports Band; they appeared on MTV, Solid Gold, Nickelodeon, and American Bandstand, whose viewers voted the band third most popular group in the nation. The All Sports Band achieved 2 Billboard Hot 100 hits in the US, and a top 20 hit in Germany. Now Michael-John has returned with new music and a brand-new book.