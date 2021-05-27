CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US pipe gas to push Mexico’s LNG imports to 10-year low

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (ICIS)--As US gas pipelines continue to ratchet up exports into Mexico, total LNG imports into the country are expected to fall to a decade low this year, even as the country shows economic recovery. Total LNG imports into Mexico are expected to decline to 688,000 tonnes for 2021,...

