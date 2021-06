As I spent time this Memorial Day Weekend relaxing on the farm with Tina, our kids, and our grandkids, I couldn’t help but think of how grateful I am to live in this country. Although we Americans have our disagreements and have been through some tough times together, we would not be here today without the sacrifice of so many men and women who have died in defense of our great nation. Over the course of our nation’s nearly 250-year history, more than one million men and women have made the ultimate sacrifice and have paid the cost of freedom for my family and yours.