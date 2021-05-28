Amon Amarth Release Special Anniversary Re-Recording Of Track “Masters Of War”
Amon Amarth Celebrate 20th Anniversary of 2001 Album. Release Special Edition “Masters Of War” T-Shirt Exclusively Available From Victorious Merch. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of their third full-length album, ‘The Crusher’, Sweden’s celebrated Viking overlords and undisputed modern masters of epic heavy metal, Amon Amarth, have released a special, re-recorded version of the track “Masters Of War”. Find the track on your streaming platform of choice here and watch the accompanying visualizer here or by clicking the image below.www.sidestagemagazine.com