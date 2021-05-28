Cancel
Amon Amarth Release Special Anniversary Re-Recording Of Track “Masters Of War”

By Side Stage Magazine
sidestagemagazine.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmon Amarth Celebrate 20th Anniversary of 2001 Album. Release Special Edition “Masters Of War” T-Shirt Exclusively Available From Victorious Merch. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of their third full-length album, ‘The Crusher’, Sweden’s celebrated Viking overlords and undisputed modern masters of epic heavy metal, Amon Amarth, have released a special, re-recorded version of the track “Masters Of War”. Find the track on your streaming platform of choice here and watch the accompanying visualizer here or by clicking the image below.

www.sidestagemagazine.com
