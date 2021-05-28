COVID-19 survivor beats virus after 31-day hospital stay

Recalling the days leading up to his hospitalization for COVID-19, Darnell Davis reflected on the conversation that took place between he and his wife Daven Spencer Davis. “It was April of 2020, and I started to feel funny,” he said. “I tried to selfisolate, but my condition worsened. Eventually my wife told me that if I did not feel better by the end of the week, we were setting up an appointment with my doctor. My doctor sent me to Pimlico to be tested for COVID-19, and on April 27, I was sent to Greater Baltimore Medical Center. By April 30, they were telling my wife that if I stayed there, I would die. When I arrived at.