GWAR’s “Disc With No Name” Out Today!

Our new playlist of the best new Americana we’ve heard over the last month is out today for AUK supporters, along with, in celebration of his 80th birthday, a giveaway of another new book courtesy of our friends at Bloomsbury Academic. ‘Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen: Deaths and Entrances’ looks at these two artists who have been a presence on the music and poetry landscape spanning six decades, examining their contemporary importance, and how they have sustained their enduring appeal as performers and recording artists. Authors David Boucher and Lucy Boucher argue that both Dylan and Cohen shared early aspirations that mirrored the Beat Generation, seeking to “achieve the fame of Dylan Thomas, who proved a bohemian poet could thrive outside the academy, and to live his life of unconditional social irresponsibility.” Our writer Gordon Sharpe described it as “a very worthwhile read… I found myself enjoying thinking ‘no way’, just as much as I did nodding in agreement and that seems exactly the response that a book of this sort should provoke.” Read our whole review here or you can buy your own copy of it here.