Texas State

Texans May Have to Pay $200–$400 Fee for Driving Electric Vehicles

By Sebastian Blanco
Popular Mechanics
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas state senators are discussing a bill that would charge drivers of electric vehicles between $200 and $250 for their car each year, plus another $190 or more if they drive over 9,000 miles. Other states have looked at fees for EVs, as well as road usage charge programs. The...

www.popularmechanics.com
