Texans May Have to Pay $200–$400 Fee for Driving Electric Vehicles

LINCOLN — The state’s first electric vehicle ride and drive will be held in Lincoln July 24. Presented by Lincoln Electric System with the support of the Nebraska Environmental Trust, the LES EV Ride + Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Haymarket Park, 403 Line Dr. Circle, and will serve as the capstone event for LES’ Sustainable Living Week, July 19-24. “It is an honor to bring this opportunity to LES customers,” said Marc Shkolnick, manager of Energy Services at LES. “As the EV future continues to take root in our community, public power is here to make sure our customers have all the information they need to make the best energy decisions they can. LES’ EV Ride + Drive gives Lincoln area residents the chance to see these vehicles up close, talk to owners and get behind the wheel for a test drive.”