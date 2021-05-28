Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls as investors weigh U.S. inflation surge

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2063 to 1.2119 * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.6% * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar lost ground against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday as data showed U.S. consumer inflation heating up in April, with the loonie on track to snap its longest streak of weekly gains since 2016. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2114 to the greenback, or 82.55 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2063 to 1.2119. It was also down 0.4% for the week, after having climbed for eight straight weeks. U.S. consumer prices accelerated in the year to April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2% target. It comes as some Fed officials acknowledge that the time to talk about policy changes might be approaching. The U.S. dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies, helped by month-end flows. The United States has a public holiday on Monday. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as strong U.S. economic data and expectations of a rebound in global demand outweighed concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted. U.S. crude prices were up 0.6% at $67.26 a barrel. Canadian GDP data for the first quarter is due on Tuesday, with economists expecting an annualized increase of 7%. The data could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. The central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve. The 10-year rose 1.2 basis points to 1.502%, having rebounded from its lowest level since mid-April on Wednesday at 1.444%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
159K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Dollar#Inflation#Iran#The Federal Reserve#Fed#The Bank Of Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Canada
Related
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Fed uncertainty fuels cautious dollar trades

* Caution ahead of Fed's statement on Wednesday * Traders watching for clues on timing of Fed tapering * Bitcoin reclaims $40,000 level (Adds comments, data, updates prices) By Julien Ponthus LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - The dollar stabilised near multi-week highs on Tuesday as traders turned cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting which could provide hints of any plans to start tapering its bond purchases. So far Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, have stressed that rising inflationary pressures are transitory and ultra-easy monetary settings will stay in place for some time to come but recent economic data has raised concerns that price pressure could force an earlier stimulus withdrawal. "That is exactly what makes tomorrow’s Fed meeting so interesting: market participants simply cannot be certain which aspect will weigh more heavily on the Fed’s mind", Commerzbank analyst Esther Reichelt wrote in a note to her clients. Nearly 60% of economists in a Reuters poll expect a tapering announcement in the next quarter. Investors are hoping that U.S. retail sales and a manufacturing survey later on Tuesday will give clues as to what to expect from the Fed's statement and news conference on Wednesday. In the meantime though, prudence is palpable across trading floors. "No USD trader will want to take too clear a position ahead of Wednesday’s meeting as uncertainties are simply too high", Reichelt said. The dollar index edged lower in the Asian session and at 0716 GMT, was down 0.1% at 90.40, hovering near multi-week highs. Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries were at 1.48%, well below the 1.60% level they were trading at toward the beginning of June. The euro rose 0.15% to $1.2126, just above a one-month low of $1.2093 it hit last week while the yen hit a seven-session low of 110.02 per dollar. The Australian dollar slipped to $0.7705 after minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's last meeting showed the bank was prepared to keep buying bonds even though the economy has recovered its pre-pandemic output. The impact of Britain and Australia announcing a trade deal was still unclear but is expected to benefit Australian farmers. Sterling was little changed against the dollar at $1.4118. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was able to steady above $40,000 on Tuesday and is approaching its 200-day moving average - finding support from the promise of fresh investment from major backer MicroStrategy and from Elon Musk. Tesla boss Musk on Sunday flagged that the carmaker could resume transactions using the token if miners can use cleaner energy to process them. Ether also got a small lift from its bigger rival, and broke above its 20-day moving average to $2,612. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 733 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2142 $1.2121 +0.17% -0.63% +1.2145 +1.2114 Dollar/Yen 110.0100 110.0650 -0.04% +6.52% +110.1450 +110.0200 Euro/Yen.
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Yields Soar, Dollar Ends Mixed into FOMC Meet

Yen, Swiss Franc Slump; Aussie, Kiwi Up, Asians Dip. Summary: The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield soared 5 basis points to 1.50% ahead of this week’s (early Thursday Sydney) Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. The Dollar, however, closed mixed against its rivals even as US bond yields rose. Markets yesterday saw a delayed reaction to Thursday’s large US CPI increase (the Core number was the biggest in more than 10 years), the Dollar soared over the weekend. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a favoured gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 5 major currencies, rallied 0.50% to 90.50 over the weekend. Overnight, USD/DXY ended flat at 90.50. Trading conditions were thin in Asia on Monday due to bank holidays in Australia (Queen’s Birthday) and China (Dragon Boat Festival). Against the Japanese Yen, the Dollar broke through 110.00 finishing up 0.47% at 110.07 (109.60 Friday). The USD/CHF soared to an overnight high at 0.90014 before easing to settle at 0.8995, (0.8975 yesterday) up 0.4%. The Euro finished little changed at 1.2118 (1.2113). Sterling settled at 1.4106 (1.4112 Monday). Traditional high yielder, the Australian Dollar was up 0.19% to 0.7712 (0.7702) while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) edged up to 0.7142 from 0.7127. USD/CAD nudged lower to 1.2145 from 1.2157. Against China’s Offshore Yuan, the Greenback (USD/CNH) broke through the 6.4 barrier to end higher at 6.4065 (6.3965 yesterday). Wall Street stocks were mixed. The DOW lost 0.25% to 34,375 (34,460). The S&P 500 edged up to 4,255 (4,245). Global bond yields were mostly higher. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield rose 2 basis points to -0.25%. Japan’s 10-year JGB yield finished at 0.03% from 0.02%.
BusinessUS News and World Report

What Investors Are Watching From the Fed: Taper Talk and Inflation

(Reuters) - Investors will be scrutinizing the Federal Reserve's comments at the close of its policy meeting on Wednesday for insight on whether the central bank has begun discussing tapering bond purchases and if policymakers are concerned about rising inflation. A possible hike to some key short-term rates is also in focus. Here are topics that investors are focused on:
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields track U.S. Treasury yields higher ahead of Fed meeting

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasury yields, while investors sold Japanese debt to adjust their positions ahead of Federal Reserve’s policy meeting outcome later in the week. U.S. Treasury yields rose from three-month lows overnight as investors...
Worldgrainews.ca

Canadian dollar and business outlook

WINNIPEG, June 15 (MarketsFarm) – The Canadian dollar was weaker Tuesday morning, with sharp losses in copper said to be behind some of the weakness in the currency. Positioning ahead of the latest interest rate policy announcement from the United States Federal Reserve on Wednesday was another feature in the financial markets.
MarketsBayStreet.ca

USD/CAD - Canadian Dollar Sinks as Oil Rises

The Canadian dollar is on the defensive. Crude prices are rising, but the Canadian dollar is sliding as the focus shifts to this morning’s U.S. data dump and Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The Canadian dollar is tracking broad U.S. dollar strength as positions get adjusted ahead of the meeting.
BusinessCNBC

Treasury yields flat as investors anticipate Fed meeting

Treasury yields were flat on Tuesday as investors anticipate signals of upcoming monetary policy in the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting. Yields were essentially unchanged even as economic data on Tuesday showed higher-than-expected wholesale inflation. Producer prices jumped 0.8% for May, ahead of a Dow Jones estimate of 0.6%. On an annual basis, May's Producer Price Index increased 6.6% — the largest 12-month increase on record since the data started in 2010.
BusinessForexTV.com

Indian Rupee Falls To Near 5-week Low Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar in evening deals on Tuesday, as the latter firmed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting beginning today. Although no change in policy is expected, investors hope that Fed officials could commence discussions on the QE withdrawal amid rising inflation.
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Appreciates As Fed Meeting Begins

The U.S. dollar firmed against its major opponents in the European session on Tuesday, as investors await the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting beginning today for more clues about its future path amid rising inflation. The Fed meeting ends on Wednesday, with economists expecting no change to rate and QE...
Marketskitco.com

Gold price firmer ahead of U.S. data, including FOMC

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are slightly up in early morning U.S. trading Tuesday, as the market awaits a slew of important U.S. economic data due out today, and amid the start of the Fed’s monetary policy meeting. August gold futures were last up $2.30 at $1,866.90 and July Comex silver was last down $0.264 at $27.78 an ounce.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 7-week low, pressured by Fed uncertainty

(Adds strategist quotes, details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * Price of copper falls 4% * Loonie touches its weakest level since May 6 at 1.2204 * Canadian housing starts rise 3.2% in May By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as investors weighed prospects of the Federal Reserve turning less dovish, with the commodity-linked currency extending its pullback from a recent six-year high. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2192 to the greenback, or 82.02 U.S. cents, after earlier touching its weakest level since May 6 at 1.2204. Earlier this month, it touched its strongest in six years at 1.2007. "We've had such a strong move with commodity currencies and that trade has been slowly getting unwound," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA in New York. "We are starting to see a little bit more of an expectation that you are going to have a slightly less dovish Fed tomorrow and the commodity trade could continue to get undone a little bit," Moya added. In a new policy statement and economic projections due on Wednesday, the Fed is expected to acknowledge the first conversations among its policymakers about when and how fast to pare back the massive bond-buying program launched last year. The program has supported global economic recovery, boosting commodity prices. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including copper and oil. Copper fell 4%, extending its pullback from a record high in May. Oil settled 1.8% higher at $72.12 a barrel. Canadian housing data for May was mixed. Housing starts climbed 3.2% compared with the previous month, while home sales were down for a second month after a blazing start to the year. Canadian consumer price data is due on Wednesday, which could offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook. The Canadian 10-year yield was little changed at 1.389%. On Monday, it touched its lowest intraday level in more than three months at 1.365%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney)
Businesskitco.com

Gold price tumbles as markets eye Fed's inflation stance, tapering, and dot plot comments

(Kitco News) Gold saw another selloff ahead of the Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement on Wednesday, with prices approaching the $1,850 an ounce level. Flows into gold have slowed after the precious metal failed to breach the $1,900 an ounce level despite higher-than-expected inflation numbers and a disappointing employment report out of the U.S. At the time of writing, August Comex gold futures were trading at $1,855.50, down 0.56% on the day.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 1-month low as copper prices slide

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * Price of copper falls 3.6% * Loonie touches its weakest level since May 13 at 1.2199 * Canadian housing starts rise 3.2% in May TORONTO, June 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened on Tuesday against its U.S. counterpart and all the other G10 currencies, as copper prices fell to seven-week lows and investors awaited guidance from the Federal Reserve on prospects for its bond-buying program. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2193 to the greenback, or 82.01 U.S. cents, the biggest decline among G10 currencies. Earlier in the session, it touched its weakest level since May 13 at 1.2199. Copper fell 3.6% as traders and funds cut bets on higher prices due to growing nervousness that top consumer China would soon move to curb further price rises. Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including copper and oil. Oil was up 1.3% at $71.80 a barrel, on optimism that demand will recover rapidly in the second half of this year. In a new policy statement and economic projections due on Wednesday, the Fed is expected to acknowledge the first conversations among its policymakers about when and how fast to pare back the massive bond-buying program launched last year to help battle the recession triggered by the pandemic. Canadian housing starts rose 3.2% in May compared with the previous month as multiple urban starts jumped, data from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed. A preliminary estimate from Statistics Canada showed producer prices in Canada rising by 3.1% in May from April, pushed higher mainly by softwood lumber. Data on Canadian consumer prices is due on Wednesday, which could offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Canadian government bond yields were little changed across the curve, with the 10-year up half a basis point at 1.392%. On Monday, it touched its lowest intraday level in more than three months at 1.365%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Japan exports jump, machine orders up in sign of recovery

TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose at the fastest pace in 41 years in May and a key gauge of capital spending grew, helping the world's third largest economy offset sluggish domestic demand as COVID-19 vaccinations boost business activity in key markets. The jump in exports largely reflected...