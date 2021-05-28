‘Genshin Impact’ Version 1.6 Release Date, New Events, Alternate Character Costumes, and More Revealed

Today, miHoYo launched a new webpage dedicated solely to showing off tidbits of what’s to come for patch 1.6, all shown in a cutesy, colorful style that wouldn’t look out of place in a children’s book, with Klee front and center on the home page! There’s even a 20,000 Mora reward for sharing the page through the game’s web browser! You can access the page through normal web browsers here but be warned that sharing from there will not net you that extra Mora. The page will go over the new weapons, new skins, and all the new events that’ll be coming to 1.6, with small clips showing off some of what to expect in the events. While the page is short, it’s sweet and to the point, keeping a pleasant theme that’s sure to get any fan psyched for the watery update!