Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Genshin Impact’ Version 1.6 Release Date, New Events, Alternate Character Costumes, and More Revealed

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 18 days ago

At today’s Genshin Impact (Free) version 1.6 reveal stream, miHoYo revealed a wealth of details for the upcoming Genshin Impact 1.6 update including its release date, new events, alternate costumes, and a whole lot more. If you’ve not played Genshin Impact in a while, details for the previous 1.5 update are available here with new event details here. Genshin Impact version 1.6 ‘Midsummer Island Adventure’ releases on June 9th for iOS, Android, PS5, PS4, and PC platforms. The story in this update begins when Klee receives a mysterious letter that has everyone explore a secluded archipelago. Jean and Barbara get two summer-themed outfits in the update that will be available discounted in the in-game shop for a limited time. Barbara’s Summertime Sparkle outfit will be free to claim after fulfilling specific in-game requirements. Pre-installation details will likely be revealed in the coming days as well. Watch the Genshin Impact version 1.6 ‘Beneath the Light of Jadeite’ update trailer below:

toucharcade.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alternate Character#Mihoyo#The App Store#Ios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Google
News Break
Genshin Impact
Related
ComicsComicBook

Gundam Hathaways Flash Reveals New Summer Release Date

The world of anime, like so many other entertainment industries, was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash having to be delayed several times as a result of COVID-19, but it seems as if the feature-length film that revisits the original universe of the franchise will be dropping far sooner than many mech suit fans thought. Focusing on a character touted as the spiritual successor to both Amuro and Char from the first series created by Yoshiyuki Tomino, the film is promising another action-packed entry of the popular mobile suit franchise.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis' Release Date Revealed

"New Genesis" will overhaul "PSO2's" existing graphics engine. The update will add a large open world for players to explore. The latest iteration of Sega’s free-to-play MMORPG “Phantasy Star Online 2” is nearly finished, and the game will be available globally upon release. “New Genesis” is a massive update to “Phantasy Star Online 2” that features a new open world and significantly improved graphics.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact: Overflowing Mastery event guide

There’s a new event in Genshin Impact that should help players amass more materials to level up talents. The Overflowing Mastery event grants a 2x bonus for two Abyssal Domains: Forsaken Rift and Taishan Mansion, but only if you use original resin to claim your rewards. You should be able to do this thrice each day until the counter resets. In any case, here’s our guide to help you with the Overflowing Mastery event in Genshin Impact.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Genshin Impact Official 1.6 Patch Page Goes Live Ahead Of Epic Store Release

Today, miHoYo launched a new webpage dedicated solely to showing off tidbits of what’s to come for patch 1.6, all shown in a cutesy, colorful style that wouldn’t look out of place in a children’s book, with Klee front and center on the home page! There’s even a 20,000 Mora reward for sharing the page through the game’s web browser! You can access the page through normal web browsers here but be warned that sharing from there will not net you that extra Mora. The page will go over the new weapons, new skins, and all the new events that’ll be coming to 1.6, with small clips showing off some of what to expect in the events. While the page is short, it’s sweet and to the point, keeping a pleasant theme that’s sure to get any fan psyched for the watery update!
Video GamesPCGamesN

Genshin Impact Event Wish ‘Sparkling Steps’ is coming, with “event-exclusive five-star character”

Genshin Impact‘s next Event Wish – a limited-time in-game event that brings an increased chance of pulling new content, like Genshin Impact characters or weapons – arrives this week. Called ‘Sparkling Steps’, the action-RPG’s next Event Wish kicks off on the Genshin Impact 1.6 release date, and means an increased chance of grabbing an event-exclusive five-star character, and three four-star heroes, too.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

How Long Will Genshin Impact Be Down (Version 1.6)

Prior to every major update Genshin Impact goes offline for a lengthy server maintenance, so fans tend to wonder how long will Genshin Impact be down for whenever it occurs. While it is difficult to say with absolute certainty when the servers will return (they can come online early, or the maintenance can be delayed), we do know when Genshin is projected to return. So, how long will Genshin Impact be down?
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Genshin Impact's 1.6 Update Is Out Now, Here's What To Expect

Beach vacations are a long-standing tradition in anime, and Genshin Impact’s Version 1.6 update is focusing on sandy beaches, blue skies, and pristine waters. Dubbed The Midsummer Island Adventure, developer MiHoYo has added a spread of event quests, items, costumes, and even a new character. There is plenty here for Genshin players to sink their teeth into like a juicy, salted watermelon. Let’s take a look at some of the new content that’s available today and the coming weeks:
Video GamesSiliconera

Genshin Impact Summer Barbara and Jean Outfit Teaser Video Revealed

MiHoYo has released an official teaser video, showcasing unique Summer outfits for both Barbara and Jean in Genshin Impact. Additionally, the developer revealed information on how players can obtain these outfits. And while these outfits are unique and seasonal, they’ll remain in the Character Outfit Shop once the Midsummer Island Adventure event ends.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

No More Heroes 1 & 2 PC Release Date Revealed

The No More Heroes 1 & 2 PC release date has been surprisingly revealed — both of these iconic Suda51 games will be heading to Steam, and they're arriving a lot sooner than you might expect. If you've never heard of No More Heroes, you've missed out on a fantastic...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Battlefield 6 release date teased ahead of reveal event

The Battlefield 6 reveal is now just days away, though the game’s official Twitter account might be hinting at a launch date ahead of time. Battlefield content creators are receiving private messages from the account containing an image with partially redacted text. Part of the cryptic communication reads “DATE OF TRANSMISSION: XXXX | 01 | 04 3600 HRS” in what could be a Battlefield 6 release date tease.