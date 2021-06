Alt-pop band TWIN XL releases their new “Slow Heart” (Great Good Fine OK) remix and music video. “I remember seeing Great Good Fine OK play at the Echo in Echo Park, Los Angeles and I was instantly a fan. They had such a killer live show and incredible songs. After diving into their music, I was also blown away by the production. With this remix EP, it has been all about collaborating with artists that have inspired us and continue to inspire us. Great Good Fine Ok has for sure been a huge influence on Twin XL,” states Twin XL frontman Cameron Walker-Wright about the remix.