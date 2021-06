WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida added more than 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Florida Department of Health reported a total of 2,293,980 cases of coronavirus since the virus began more than a year ago, an uptick of 1,976 from Sunday's count. It's the lowest number since April 12 when the state reported 1,613 new cases, according to our partners at the Sun-Sentinel.