Faster, better, cheaper: What's different about chips made for artificial intelligence?

Camect, with best-in-class artificial intelligence and analytics, has optimized its smart camera hub for use in security monitoring of remote locations on portable security systems. Addressing the rising demand for portable security solutions at remote locations such as cell towers, construction sites, or utility infrastructure, Camect’s smart camera hub has been optimized to connect to cameras on portable systems to lower cellular bandwidth costs, support live monitoring, and virtually eliminate false alarms. Security Integrators can now place Camect at the edge of a security network to reduce costs associated with cloud-centric video analytics systems while also improving the efficiency of their business.