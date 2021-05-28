Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Inside a Manic Episode

psychologytoday.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people have delusions during a manic episode; I am one of those people. Since I am female and white, I was taken to the hospital, rather than jail, by law enforcement. In a manic episode, I am alternately elated and irritated. There is no way of knowing what comes next.

www.psychologytoday.com
View All 21 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Morrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manic#Clear Light#Iron Maiden#Board#Savior Responsibilities#The Un Dogs#The Happy Wag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Music
News Break
United Nations
Related
Environmentwgcu.org

Episode 3 Preview

Learn how rain transforms the area into a lush grazing pasture, creating an abundance of food. Moderate weather makes it harder for predators, as prey can migrate further. With plenty of food available, mating and birthing seasons have arrived.
dramabeans.com

Racket Boys: Episode 1

The newest drama from the writer of Smart Prison Living is here, and it’s just as heartwarming and fun as his first. The show centers around a family who moves from the big city to a small town, but things aren’t as simple as Dad initially hoped. With plenty of fish-out-of-water comedy and a whole trove of lovable characters, I think it’s safe to say that Racket Boys will turn out to be another gem of a show.
Thrive Global

Inside Why

A Question to Walk With: Describe one feeling, one moment, one detail that rises in you today and what they open together. This excerpt is from my book of poems, Elsewhere.
TV & Videosphl17.com

Weekend Philler Episode 519

On Weekend Philler Episode 519, we’ve got Revolution Barber Company, Saddler’s Woods, Grooveground Coffee Bar, Occasionette, and author Jodi Fiore’s book series The Adventures of Lia-Ria!. Wow, that’s an action-packed half-hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend. Here are the segments:
sideshow.com

Top 10 Preacher Episodes

AMC’s Preacher ran from 2016 to 2019. Despite its somewhat short run, it made quite an impact in the world of genre TV. Based on the comic of the same name by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, Preacher followed The “Unholy” Trinity a.k.a. Jesse Custer the preacher (Dominic Cooper), Cassidy the vampire (Joseph Gilgun), and Tulip O’Hare, Jesse’s badass ex-girlfriend (Ruth Negga).
btrtoday.com

Episode 240 / Every Dejavu

Every Dejavu is an eclectic label currently based in Boston, releasing everything from beat tapes to hip hop, R’n’B, and indie rock. In this episode, we catch up with label owner Ryan Magnole to hear about the label’s story, connecting with its roster, and their upcoming releases.
ritholtz.com

Motivated Reasoning of Rock Stars

Last week, I tweeted my disappointment a favorite singer/songwriter had gone off the deep end: Van Morrison, well known as an eccentric musical genius, suddenly began spewing conspiracy theories about Covid and Lockdowns (even veering into Anti-Semitism). It was as if the 75-year old had spent the past year in Facebook conspiracy groups and Q-anon chats.
bookriot.com

Episode 85 LGBTQ+ Reads

This week Alice and Kim talk LGBTQ+ reads for Pride Month. Follow For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Alice Burton. Nonfiction in the News. Roxane Gay Starts Publishing Imprint With Grove Atlantic [NYT]. New...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Episode 84 Succession But With Cowboys

Jess and Trisha dive into the world of romance between women, discussing the current publishing landscape and recommending some titles you should check out. Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!
kosu.org

Episode 2: The Rise of Greenwood

The people beyond Greenwood’s borders ensured that the neighborhood could not prosper for long. To understand how and why, we travel back to the Trail of Tears and the forced resettlement of five Native American tribes. We examine the racist laws and policies that shaped the area. Despite Jim Crow segregation, the district flourished -- it even came to be called “Black Wall Street.” “The story of Greenwood is so complex,” says writer Victor Luckerson. “There's so much tragedy and trauma as part of it, but also so much inspiration.” We also meet the journalist A.J. Smitherman, legendary publisher of The Tulsa Star (one of the first Black daily newspapers in the United States) and a fierce advocate for his community.
thelakewoodscoop.com

WATCH: Inside ArtScroll – Episode 2:11: Avodas Hakorbanos with Rabbi Yoav Elan and Daniel Rubin

Written by the Chafetz Chaim‘s son-in-law, Rav Aharon ben Rav Yosef HaKohen, Sefer Avodas Hakorbanos offers a clear exposition of the avodah in the Beis HaMikdash, including all the korbanos. ArtScroll’s Avodas Hakorbanos – Friedman Family Edition contains an elucidated English translation, including an explanatory introduction to each paragraph, notes...
TV & Videosspumccolumbus.com

Episode 6: Grazie, Signore

What is a proper response to the cross? How should we properly respond to God’s completed work on the cross?. We’d love to hear from you. Reach out to us at podcast@spumccolumbus.com.
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Episode 58: A Year at Sea

In this episode, Dr. Osterholm and host Chris Dall discuss the international spread of COVID, the spread of the newest variant of concern, the ongoing virus origin controversy, the debate about immune passports, and a new segment on practical advice for listeners. Email us your questions: OsterholmUpdate@umn.edu. Op eds on...
chatsports.com

Getting Mad: Pilot Episode

You can now watch the first episode of Getting Mad on Eighty Six Forever’s YouTube Channel. In this episode Caleb Wilkins breaks down the first 7 matches of the Vancouver Whitecaps season (something you were all clamouring for, I'm sure). The episode also features musical stings composed by Yumeka Hildreth and an unflattering impression of you.
Westword

Hippie History: The Tale of the Dog Chronicles a Denver Rock Landmark

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Dan Obarski and Scott Montgomery’s documentary The Tale of the Dog, which starts streaming to the public on Tuesday, June 8, tells the previously untold story of the Family Dog rock club in Denver. The music venue, which was only open for ten months in the late 1960s, kickstarted the city's music scene by bringing in acts like the Doors, the Grateful Dead, Cream, Big Brother and the Holding Company and Jefferson Airplane, while also launching the career of Denver legend Barry Fey, who went on to become one of the country’s biggest promoters, turning Red Rocks into a rock-concert destination.
New Jersey Stage

Good Tunes Episode 30

In the latest episode of Good Tunes, a music-centric, comedic podcast hosted by longtime friends and frequent band-mates, Tim Montalvo and Roger Wuy, the guys watch the music video for the title track off their second WUP EP, "Touch the Sky". Touch this guy. Roger's still sour about Tim's "science class" comment. Jolly Ranchers. The proper way to drop a stool. The devil's cabbage. Touch that guy. Future Tim didn't make it home.
MusicSHOOT Online

Zambezi Depicts A Manic "Morning Routine" For UKG

Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG), a global provider of HR solutions and workforce management software, rolled out this spot from agency Zambezi set to a reimagined version of the song “Manic Monday.”. Titled “Morning Routine,” the :30--directed by John Merizelde and Kelsey Laroche of production company Florence--showcases a variety of perspectives...
my40.tv

AnchorMOMS: The Podcast, Episode 88

WLOS — LISTEN HERE:. New mask rules (or lack thereof) are being celebrated across the nation. But, if you have kids, put away the confetti. Why one mom says the new rules put unvaccinated children at risk. Also, do you have a familect? The secret language of families and friends...
The Independent

Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3

HBO’s hit show Mare of Easttown, BBC’s gritty prison drama Time, superhero Netflix series Jupiter’s Legacy and the sixth series of anthology drama Inside No. 9. Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on Netflix, Prime, NOW, iPlayer and more.