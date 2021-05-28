Inside a Manic Episode

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Dan Obarski and Scott Montgomery’s documentary The Tale of the Dog, which starts streaming to the public on Tuesday, June 8, tells the previously untold story of the Family Dog rock club in Denver. The music venue, which was only open for ten months in the late 1960s, kickstarted the city's music scene by bringing in acts like the Doors, the Grateful Dead, Cream, Big Brother and the Holding Company and Jefferson Airplane, while also launching the career of Denver legend Barry Fey, who went on to become one of the country’s biggest promoters, turning Red Rocks into a rock-concert destination.