CANNAMED CBD Oil to Recover all your Skin's Woes

In an effort to remind everyone to protect their skin while having fun in the sun, the National Weather Service is offering these sun safe habits. According to the CDC, the sun’s UV rays can damage your skin in as little as 15 minutes. Check NOAA’s UV Index forecast before you go. Each day, NOAA predicts and tracks ultraviolet radiation levels in the atmosphere that reach Earth’s surface, and then forecasts the potential for skin and eye-damaging radiation. A numbered score of 0-5 indicates a low risk for those exposed to the sun, while a numbered score of 6 or greater indicates that significant damage can occur in a short period of time. Apply and reapply sunscreen. Use an SPF 30 broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen at least 30 minutes before sun exposure and reapply every two hours. If you’re jumping in the water, apply even more frequently. Protect marine life by using a chemical-free, environmentally friendly sunscreen. Seek shade. Bring your own shade to the outdoors by seeking shade under an umbrella. A large tree or other shaded structures could also help. Wear sunglasses. Your eyes need protection too! Pack a pair of sunglasses before enjoying a day in the sun, and throw a wide brim hat in your bag while you’re at it. Wear protective clothing. Ultraviolet Protection Factor sunwear provides an extra layer of protection from the sun.