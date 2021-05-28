Cancel
Technology

Paranoid Android Ruby Beta - Oneplus 7T Pro

xda-developers
 18 days ago

We are very excited to announce the release of Paranoid Android Ruby, based on Android 11. On the first launch, you’ll notice a clean setup with a beautiful wallpaper from Hampus Olsson, who teamed up with us again to create several beautiful pieces of artwork. Hampus is a multi-disciplinary artist whose design stands for itself and we’re glad to have him onboard. We also added further UI touches that we believe enhance the overall user experience. You can find all of the Paranoid Android wallpapers and many more in the Abstruct app, included in our builds.

forum.xda-developers.com
#Android 11#Paranoid Android#Ui#Pa#Gms#Select Factory Data
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

OnePlus 9R gets Android May 2021 security patch and more with the latest update | #android | #security

OnePlus is now pushing OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 to the OnePlus 9R smartphones, adding the Android May 2021 security patch and lots of other fixes and improvements. Apart from the security patch, the update adds system stability improvements, camera performance improvements, general bug fixes, and improvements to the Gallery and OnePlus Games. You can read the full official changelog below.
Cell Phonesandroidpure.com

OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 Update for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro rolls out to users

The OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 Update for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro has been released. The firmware brings a couple of fixes and a new feature. The release notes for the patch mentions that power consumption has been reduced in some scenarios, so you can expect better battery life on the phone. The camera app has been improved to provide a better video recording and still image shooting experience.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

OnePlus 9T will reportedly use Samsung’s 120 Hz LTPO display, no OnePlus 9T Pro this year

OnePlus’ mid-range Nord-branded smartphones had received overwhelming response in the USA and, therefore, the company is now wanting to release more such mid-range smartphones this year. However, the company isn’t changing the strategy when it comes to releasing flagship smartphones. The Shenzhen tech company is currently working on OnePlus 9T and if sources are to be believed, the company is eyeing this year’s fall to release the smartphone, which is when the OnePlus 8T also released last year.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

New special edition OnePlus 9 Pro is for fans of silver and robots

If you're a fan of Japanese illustrator Hajime Sorayama, this one's for you, too. OnePlus has announced a new limited release OnePlus 9 Pro. Inspired by Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama, the device features a silver colorway and detailing. It goes on sale later this month in China. OnePlus has released...
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

OnePlus 9T tipped to borrow this high-end feature from the OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus launches its T series smartphones around the third quarter of the year. While we are yet to reach the launch date, information about OnePlus 9T has emerged online. The device’s display details have been doing the rounds over the internet. Usually, the T series is termed value for money (VFM) that brings some high-end features from the Pro model while retaining the price tag of the vanilla variant. The OnePlus 9T is also rumored to include one such feature on its display.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get new Android 12 builds that hopefully won't brick your phone

Google lifted the veils off Android 12 recently, and we totally understand why you'd want to try out the freshly-baked software on your phone. However, if you've already burnt your hands trying to install the developer preview on your OnePlus 9 series phone and bricking it, you might be happy to learn that OnePlus has released new builds that hopefully won't cause any troubles.
NFLAndroid Headlines

OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition Handset Is Now Official

OnePlus has announced the OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition, much to the delight of fans of robots and silver. The new special edition ships in a special case with the renowned Sorayama Robot engraving. Living up to its reputation for releasing one-off devices, OnePlus recently announced the OnePlus...
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

OnePlus: Let’s Try That Android 12 Beta Again, Shall We?

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. OnePlus has a new Android 12 beta build for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro owners, with the hope being that this build won’t brick a bunch of phones. Oops. As we all know, flashing these builds is done so with plenty of risk and OnePlus makes that very clear on their forums. If you aren’t a developer, you should probably stay away from OnePlus’ Android 12 beta.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

OnePlus 9 Series Starts Receiving Android 12 Beta After A Short Pause

OnePlus has started to release the Android 12 Beta for its 9 Series after it had to stop the initial release due to technical problems. OnePlus 9 series owners who installed the Android 12 Beta reported the update caused boot loop problems for their device. Since that day, OnePlus has halted the release until it can find a solution for it.
Electronicsiclarified.com

Apple to Release Beta AirPods Pro Firmware to Developers

Apple is planning to release beta AirPods Pro firmware to developers, according to a notice posted on its Beta Software Downloads page. Pre-release AirPods Pro firmware for Apple Developer Program members will be available at a future date. This will allow development of features on iOS and macOS for AirPods as well as enable new features, including Conversation Boost (beam forming) and Ambient Noise Reduction (noise suppressor).
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T Get New OxygenOS Update with June 2021 Security Patch | #android | #security

The OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T smartphones have received updates for OxygenOS 11.0.77 and OxygenOS 11.0.8.14 respectively in India. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will receive updates first in India and then in Europe and North America. The OnePlus 8T, on the other hand, will first receive updates in North America and then the aforementioned updates in India and Europe. Updates will be rolled out in stages. OnePlus announced an update on the community forum, and the company also elaborated on the change log. The new update brings similar improvements to the three OnePlus smartphones.
Cell Phonesdxomark.com

OnePlus 9 Pro Camera review: Good value flagship

The 9 Pro is OnePlus’s 2021 flagship and is packed with top-end technology, including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, 5G connectivity, and a 4500 mAh battery with fast wireless charging. There’s also a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO display with an automatically variable refresh rate up to 120 Hz, and a choice of either 8 RAM / 128 GB, or 12 RAM / 256 GB handsets.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

OnePlus 9T Coming In The Fall Without The 'Pro' Model

The OnePlus 9T is allegedly coming alone in the fall, the company has no plans to announce the ‘Pro’ variant. That is not exactly surprising, as the OnePlus 8T arrived as a sole offering last year. This information has been via Weibo (China’s social media network), and retweeted by TechDroider....
Electronicspocketnow.com

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with something for everyone. First up, we find the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren with 256GB storage space is getting a $370 discount, which means you can get one for $530. This is an unlocked T-Mobile variant that’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, and you also get 12GB RAM under the hood. You also get 5G support, a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP selfie camera, and McLaren hardware and software styling.