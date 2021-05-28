Paranoid Android Ruby Beta - Oneplus 7T Pro

We are very excited to announce the release of Paranoid Android Ruby, based on Android 11. On the first launch, you’ll notice a clean setup with a beautiful wallpaper from Hampus Olsson, who teamed up with us again to create several beautiful pieces of artwork. Hampus is a multi-disciplinary artist whose design stands for itself and we’re glad to have him onboard. We also added further UI touches that we believe enhance the overall user experience. You can find all of the Paranoid Android wallpapers and many more in the Abstruct app, included in our builds.