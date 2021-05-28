USDA announces initiative to quantify benefits of conservation program
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency recently announced an initiative to quantify the climate benefits of Conservation Reserve Program contracts. This multiyear effort will enable USDA to better target CRP toward climate outcomes and improve existing models and conservation planning tools while supporting USDA’s goal of putting U.S. agriculture and forestry at the center of climate-smart solutions to address climate change.www.dodgeglobe.com