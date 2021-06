It's no secret that Fitbit makes some of the best, most beloved fitness trackers around. The company was a bit late to the smartwatch game, but it now offers some of the best smartwatches that you can buy for Android or iOS. After the lackluster reception of its Ionic smartwatch, Fitbit redoubled its efforts with the Versa and Sense lines, developing devices that were not only feature-packed but showcased premium designs and built quality. Despite all of these new products, the company that is most known for its fitness bands hadn't released an all-new tracker design in over two years when the Inspire line came out. That is, until now.