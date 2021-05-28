Deutsche Bank believes the copper rally will steam ahead. These stocks will benefit most

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.82.