POCO India launched the POCO X3 smartphone back in September 2020. The handset came pre-loaded with Android 10 based MIUI 12. Now, POCO has started rolling out Android 11 update for the POCO X3 users in the country. The company had rolled out Android 11 update for POCO X3 NFC users in Europe back in March, but the POCO X3 users in India will have to wait for a little more to use Android 11 on their devices, as the update is available only for the pilot testers. POCO X3 users took it to POCO Community to share the news.