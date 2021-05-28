Burgers With Buck: 5Church

ATLANTA - We wrap up National Burger Month 2021 at a great spot in Midtown Atlanta known not only for their great food and atmosphere, but also for one of the best rooftops vibes in the city. 5Church Atlanta, which is celebrating five years in the city, is far from a burger joint, but among their delicious and acclaimed steak and seafood offerings, you’ll find their 5Church Burger, and once you find it, you’ll likely "find it" on your plate again and again.