Volocopter and Near Earth Autonomy Partner on Autonomous Flight Capabilities for the VoloDrone

uasweekly.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNear Earth Autonomy and Volocopter’s VoloDrone team announced today that they will partner to test Near Earth Autonomy’s autonomous flight technology on Volocopter’s electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) VoloDrone aircraft. As leaders in the eVTOL and autonomy industries respectively, Volocopter and Near Earth Autonomy will combine and apply their expertise to further autonomous urban air mobility (UAM). Together they plan to demonstrate their progress in a Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) Capability Demonstration in Munich in 2022.

uasweekly.com
#Earth#Air Traffic Management#Urban Air Mobility#Urban Areas#Bvlos#Uam#Volodrones#Daimler#Geely#Intel Capital
