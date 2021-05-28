CEO pay rises to $12.7M even as pandemic ravages economy

The U.S. economy’s rebound has proved to be confusing, to say the least. High unemployment meets businesses unable to find workers, prices are up for some good but others remain stable, supply chain issues affect builders, automakers, and more. The New York Times says indicators for economic improvement are giving off contrasting signs, though policymakers believe the confusion will soon end. These policymakers see confusion between supply and demand resulting from fast changes within the economy. Example A: consumers receiving stimulus cash and revving up to enter back into a post-pandemic world, yet businesses are in no place to meet this demand.