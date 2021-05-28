Cancel
Storm chances continue || Sponsored by Whitaker’s Towing

Cover picture for the articleLarge hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats. Flooding may occur if heavy rain impacts a particular location for an extended period of time. Another round of storms will develop this afternoon mainly south of I-20. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats. Flooding may occur if heavy rain impacts a particular location for an extended period of time. High temperatures will be in the 80s across the region.

