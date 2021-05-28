Cancel
Notable Releases of the Week (5/28)

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt feels like a slightly slower week in the music world due to Memorial Day (hope everyone has a nice long weekend! bummer that it looks like rain in NYC), but there are still some heavy hitters this week that are not to miss. I highlight six new albums below, and here are some honorable mentions: Mustafa, Dodsrit, Moon-Drenched (OSEES, TVOTR, etc), Satanic Planet (The Locust, Slayer, etc), Perturbator, Kele (of Bloc Party), Cheval Sombre, Silver Talon, Jill Whit, Alastor, Bleeth, Honey (mem Turning Point), Quivers, winterforever, UV-TV, N0V3L, Andre Ethier, T-Tops, 81355, Wombo, Khandra, Ghastly, the orchestral Moby album (ft. Jim James, Mark Lanegan & more), the Hot Mulligan EP, the Cirith Ungol EP, the acoustic GWAR EP, the Ty Segall live album, the Bowie tribute album (ft. Helado Negro, Khruangbin, Meshell Ndegeocello, We Are KING & more), and the 4-way split from Kurama, p.s.you'redead, Thotcrime, and The Queen Guillotined.

