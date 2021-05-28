Notable Releases of the Week (5/28)

LA-based singer-songwriter Hazel English has returned with a cover of notable The Mamas & the Papas track “California Dreamin’.” The single was released on May 11, and contrary to most modern covers, chooses to abide very closely to the 1966 original. Ritt Momney recently landed a viral hit with his cover of “Put Your Records On,” a 2000’s radio staple. While he opted to completely modernize the instrumental, leading to polarizing views on the cover, English’s decision remains favorable to me. English could be compared to fellow alt-pop female Lana Del Rey, with a similar soft vocal delivery and color. She plays both male and female vocal roles very well on the track, as there is no noticeable loss in context or need for deeper male harmonies. The instrumental is very similar to the original, only cleaned up and simplified slightly in the drums. As some modern artists struggle to find fitting songs to cover, I find this to be a flattering choice for English. Her sultry vocals fit well with the somewhat haunting melodies of “California Dreamin’,” and her retro western aesthetic matches the original song’s composition.