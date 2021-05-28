Preborn babies can have ‘heightened sensation of pain’ as early as 8 weeks

The Supreme Court announced this week that it will take up the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization regarding a Mississippi law banning abortion prior to viability. Hearing this case will allow the Supreme Court to revisit both Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the United States in 1973, and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which said states could restrict abortion after the age of viability in 1992. But it may also serve as a wake-up call to many Americans, who don’t know that a preborn baby is capable of feeling pain at 15 weeks, and may feel it more deeply than adults do and even earlier than previously believed.