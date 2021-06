The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the flagship smartphone offering from the South Korean tech giant for the second half of the year. There will be no Galaxy Note 21 but the foldable device will arrive with another product–the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The company is only preparing to make the big announcement. We probably know everything there is to know but of course, we still want to take things with a pinch of salt. We’ll continue to share whatever we learn until the official product launch.