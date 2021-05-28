Cancel
Will emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants affect T cell immunity? A meta-analysis

By Marzia Khan
News-Medical.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstanding T cell immunity against SARS-CoV-2, the causative pathogen of COVID-19, can assist in the development of efficacious vaccines and novel diagnostic technologies. A thorough understanding of the epitopic targets of SARS-CoV-2 by T cells in recovered individuals could also help us to determine their cross-reactivity against novel SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VoC), which exhibit important genetic mutations at the viral spike protein (the main antigenic target for most COVID-19 vaccines).

www.news-medical.net
