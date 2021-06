The Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 families have represented the go-to choice for short-haul travel for decades. More recently, they have been developed into the next generation A320neo and 737 MAX series, offering quieter and more efficient alternatives to their predecessors. However, Irkut is hoping to disrupt this duopoly with the introduction of its MC-21. It has now emerged that the aircraft’s first deliveries will take place next year.