These Insiders Decided To Buy Penny Stocks This Month. Penny stocks, blue-chips, small-caps, whatever your focus, sentiment is starting to play a leading role. It’s not just about the next round of Reddit stocks to watch. What began on the social media forum site has exploded across myriad outlets. Now you can find popular topics coming up on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, StockTwits, and other sites all about “The next AMC” or “this could be like GameStop.” But cutting through all of the hyped-up “ape” posts and haphazard “research” are small nuggets of information you can use to put together a sounds list of penny stocks to watch.