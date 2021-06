Spring Clean-Up The City provides expanded collection of trash, appliances, and other bulky items on the third Mondays of May and October each year. The upcoming Spring Clean-Up is scheduled for Monday, May 17, 2021. The following additional guidelines apply: all loose material must be contained; appliances and bulky items are limited to what two people can safely lift; electronic and hazardous waste is not permitted. Additional refuse and recycling information is available on the City’s website at: https://www.dextermi.gov/government/departments_and_services/trash,_recycling,_and_yard_waste.php.