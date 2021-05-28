Airwayz AI-based systems to spearhead world’s first real-world use-case of multiple drone fleets in urban airspace
Flight system and Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) specialist Airwayz has today announced it has been awarded a contract by Ayalon Highways, an Israeli governmental company. In order to quickly investigate and respond to missile damage to civilian structures and infrastructure in the towns of Ashdod and Ashkelon, the Israeli civil defense, fire and police services will inspect drone footage to assess damage and prioritize remedial work, saving time, making best use of resources and restoring public safety quicker. In a world first, the project will see multiple drone fleets operate in the same urban airspace, managed by Airwayz UTM and also using Airwayz USS (UAS Service Supplier) systems for several drone fleets.uasweekly.com