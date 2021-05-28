Airwayz AI-based systems to spearhead world’s first real-world use-case of multiple drone fleets in urban airspace

An all-encompassing Zero Trust approach to network security is critical for safeguarding productivity in the new reality of remote, mobile and hybrid work. To achieve Zero Trust Network Security, you need to be able to easily and consistently secure users across your branch, data center, public clouds and remote workforce. How do you consistently identify your users when the identity is fragmented in so many different identity stores, like Active Directory (on-premises), Okta (cloud), Azure AD (cloud) and more? According to ESG report Trends in IAM: Cloud-driven Identities" December 2020, 87% of organizations are already moving or plan to move to cloud-based identity sources in the next 24 months. Put another way, enterprises in this day and age find it difficult to consistently verify users and enforce identity-based security at all times.