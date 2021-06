“The Republic of Sarah” starts straightforwardly enough. Opening in the idyllic New Hampshire town of Greylock, the show introduces us to history teacher Sarah Cooper (Stella Baker), her friends, and to her own surprise, her estranged brother Danny (Luke Mitchell). Though he abruptly left Greylock, their abusive alcoholic mother (Megan Follows) and his fiancé Corinne (Hope Lauren) years ago, he’s now back as a representative of an overbearing oil company that’s ready to use every legal loophole available in order to bulldoze the entire town and dredge up the riches lurking right underneath. Almost despite herself, Sarah finds herself stepping in front of the first bulldozer, readying for an all-out fight to save the town she loves.